The Grand Tour host has revealed that the upcoming series features an "extremely alarming moment" where one wrong question results in the show's biggest drop in prize money ever.

Jeremy Clarkson returns to our screens in the new series of Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? next month and, if you tune in each year for the nail-biting drama, then it sounds like you won't be disappointed.

Speaking to RadioTimes.com and other press at ITV's Entertainment Autumn Showcase, Clarkson said about the upcoming series: "I think we've had our biggest-ever drop.

Who Wants To Be A Millionaire ©Stellify Media

"Somebody went to £125,000 without a safety net and – can I say this – f***ed it up. So that really was an extremely alarming moment. It really, really was."

He continued: "Horrific. Imagine going home after you've lost £124,000? Unbelievable."

Clarkson was announced as the new host of Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? back in 2018, when the show was rebooted by ITV.

The broadcaster is the second person to present the gameshow after Chris Tarrant and when asked whether he preferred Millionaire or farming, which is documented in Clarkson's Farm, he said: "I like variety."

"I was doing cows at six this morning and now I'm here so it's lovely to have variety in the day," he said. "And apparently I've accidentally bought a pub I've got to go and look at in a minute because I bought a brewery. Anyway, it's nice to have lots of different things to do in the day."

ITV has also launched a spin-off to Millionaire this year, with Anita Rani hosting Fastest Finger First – a gameshow that expands on the first round of Who Wants to Be A Millionaire?.

Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? returns on Saturday 3rd September at 9:30pm on ITV.

