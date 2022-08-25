And the start date is the just around the corner!

Jeremy Clarkson, James May and Richard Hammond are jumping in some new vehicles and heading to the Scandinavian Arctic Circle for a brand new season of Grand Tour.

On Thursday 25th August, Amazon Prime Video unveiled the first look at the new Grand Tour special and confirmed the official launch date of Friday 16th September.

Stop scrolling, start watching. Get exclusive newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. Sign up to receive the freshest reviews and recommendations for Streaming and On Demand Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

In the first episode of season 5 and their first post-pandemic trip, the trio will head for the icy wastes of the Scandinavian Arctic Circle.

At the wheel of their three favourite rally cars, the boys embark on a catastrophe-filled adventure that takes in Cold War submarine bases, frozen lake racetracks, crashes and ski resort chaos as they drag their homemade houses from the coast of Norway to the Russian Border.

"We are here to drive across Europe's last great wilderness," Jeremy says in the first look trailer as Richard warns: "Get into trouble out here and we are a long way from anything."

The video montage then shows the men testing out their wheels, as they grapple with the freezing temperature and their interesting living conditions.

You can watch full clip below:

The new season follows on from The Grand Tour presents: Carnage a Trois, the second of The Grand Tour’s lockdown specials which launched in December 2021.

Speaking exclusively to RadioTimes.com, James May teased a "more serious" Grand Tour Arctic Circle special, saying: "I can't give too much away but the next one is interesting because it is actually quite heavy on cars. We've got three, very interesting cars in it and quite a lot of stuff. I don't want to put you off by saying this, but it is actually a car show the next one."

The Grand Tour presents: A Scandi Flick launches on Amazon Prime Video on Friday 16th September 2022 – try Amazon Prime Video for free for 30 days.

Looking for something else to watch? Check out our TV Guide or visit our dedicated Entertainment hub for more.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.