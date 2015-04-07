In true ‘Captain Slow’ style, the making of said shepherd’s pie required five separate videos. Part four is simply titled ‘not sure’. But, breathe easy, he does make it to part five’s assembly and testing. May noted that he would actually like to amend the content of the videos, admitting that the chilli was “a bit much” and that two cardamom pods is “plenty” for a four-person pie. I hope Heston’s worried.

May also told his Twitter followers that he’s not going to advertise on his “U-tube” videos – yes, he’s lovingly dubbed it ‘unemployment tube’ – saying it would be “wrong to profit” from people’s kind indulgence. But he’s taking requests. Particularly as feedback suggests not many people really like his recorder playing. May's musical efforts aren’t “bossin’ it” like his pie, he admits. Mending toy trains looks like it’s on the agenda next, though. What more could we ask for?

Play us out James...

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0muUZTKCeBg