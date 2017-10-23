His tweet said he was prepared for abuse, and abuse cometh from fans…

But the overriding emotion was sheer shock...

And many were struck with similarities between May’s new look and other familiar faces...

In particular, people were quick to draw comparisons with his Grand Tour co-host, Jeremy Clarkson...

Although much of The Grand Tour series two has already been filmed, we’ll hopefully see May sporting his new haircut in the tent studio portions of the show (which are filmed over the next month).

The Grand Tour series 2 will be released on Amazon Prime Video later this year