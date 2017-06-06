“What we’re doing is in flux right now, but we had an opening that we’d been working on for a while and we’d shot probably 75 per cent of it, but we agreed that we don’t think it feels tonally right after the weekend to start the show like that,” Corden told Variety on Monday. “We’re going to work tonight and tomorrow on how we will open the show.”

Late Late Show producers Ben Winston and Rob Crabbe told Deadline that the change is “no big deal and sounds more impressive than it actually is”, but will address "how proud we are to be in a city we all love so much".

Corden previously garnered much praise for his simple yet effective tributes in the aftermath of the Westminster Bridge and Manchester Arena attacks earlier this year.

More like this

The new opening is the only change planned for the production’s three-night stint at Westminster Hall. The episodes already boast an impressive guest list, and will feature a Mary Poppins Crosswalk The Musical.

Advertisement

The three episodes will be shown on Sky 1 on 7th, 8th and 9th June at 10pm, and will also be available for non-Sky subscribers on NOW TV.