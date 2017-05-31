“I was already so excited about James bringing The Late Late Show to London,” said Adam MacDonald, Director of Sky1, “but the team have assembled an all-star line-up beyond my wildest dreams for our three very special episodes.”

The London-based episodes of the series will broadcast from 7th to 9th June at 10:00pm on Sky and NOW TV, while in America the series will continue to air on CBS.

Advertisement

And who knows? Maybe we’ll finally get to see one of the segments BEFORE it’s already gone viral the next morning...