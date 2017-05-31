James Corden unveils incredibly starry guest list for the UK version of his US chat show
Nicole Kidman, David Beckham, Tom Cruise, Harry Styles and Kit Harington are among those joining in the fun for special UK-filmed episodes of The Late Late Show with James Corden
The Late Late Show with James Corden is ditching its usual stateside home to come and film in the UK for three episodes, and the newly-announced guest-list is an incredibly starry affair.
Among the featured guests will be Nicole Kidman, David Beckham, Emily Blunt, Tom Cruise, Jennifer Hudson, Kit Harington, Sir Ben Kingsley, Russell Brand and boxer Anthony Joshua, along with musical performances from Harry Styles and Kings of Leon and a special version of hit musical segment Carpool Karaoke with Ed Sheeran. Quite the line-up, even if it is spread over three episodes.
“I was already so excited about James bringing The Late Late Show to London,” said Adam MacDonald, Director of Sky1, “but the team have assembled an all-star line-up beyond my wildest dreams for our three very special episodes.”
The London-based episodes of the series will broadcast from 7th to 9th June at 10:00pm on Sky and NOW TV, while in America the series will continue to air on CBS.
And who knows? Maybe we’ll finally get to see one of the segments BEFORE it’s already gone viral the next morning...