Filmed at Westminster’s Central Hall, the show’s signature musical and comedy segments will also be given a “British twist” according to the producers.

Corden said: “To bring The Late Late Show to the UK is a dream come true for me. I'm incredibly proud of the show and we're going to do our best to make this week in London memorable.”

Here he is breaking the news:

Sky was unable to confirm whether Corden would be filming his signature segment, Carpool Karaoke, in the UK but it is thought that the producers are keen for him to do so after Adele's version of the skit clocked up more than 150 million views.

Corden has presented comedy sports quiz A League of Their Own on Sky 1 since 2010 and the channel’s director Adam MacDonald welcomed the news.

“James is hugely loved by the Sky 1 audience and it will be a proud moment for the channel to share what he and The Late Late Show gang have in store for us,” he said.

The three episodes will be shown on Sky 1 on June 7, 8 and 9 at 10pm and will also be available on NOW TV.