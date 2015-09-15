Thomas has tweeted that he’ll be sure to avoid any ‘dad dancing’ and will be running the moves over and over again in his head.

But with just three days of rehearsals, is this the point Thomas should hit the panic button? After all, the rest of the celebrities will be sweating it out in the rehearsal rooms for another 11 days, seemingly giving them more of an edge.

However, Team Thomas remains confident.

More like this

“I think he’s starting to get the hang of it,” a source close to the star told RadioTimes.com. “Ola’s pretty happy with how he’s getting on.”

“He’s a natural at most things,” they added, “So hopefully this is one of those.”

Perhaps things will get switched around so Thomas doesn’t take to the ballroom floor until Saturday’s show – giving them Friday for a bit of extra rehearsal – otherwise, erm, keeeeppp thinking about dancing.

Advertisement

Strictly Come Dancing returns Friday at 9:00pm on BBC1

Robin Windsor, Alex Jones and Sir Bruce Forsyth will be at the Radio Times Festival this September.