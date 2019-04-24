It is not yet known whether it will be a one-off drama or a series.

Ingram navigated his way to the jackpot by conspiring with his wife and another contestant, who would cough every time the correct answer was mentioned.

Frears has been nominated for a Bafta for A Very English Scandal, and his directing credits also include the films Victoria & Abdul, Florence Foster Jenkins and Philomena, to name a few.

More like this

Graham, meanwhile, is the acclaimed playwright behind political productions This House and Ink, and also wrote the Channel 4 drama Brexit: The Uncivil War starring Benedict Cumberbatch.

ITV revived Who Wants To Be a Millionaire after a five-year absence in 2018 with Jeremy Clarkson replacing long-serving host Chris Tarrant. A second series aired earlier this year.

Advertisement

RadioTimes.com contacted ITV for comment.