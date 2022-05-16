As well as our regular chasers: Shaun 'The Dark Destroyer' Wallace, Paul 'The Sinnerman' Sinha, Darragh 'The Menace' Ennis, Jenny 'The Vixen' Ryan and Mark 'The Beast' Labbett, fans might notice a new face on the panel this year, as Issa Schultz fills in for Anne Hegerty for season 5.

A brand new series of Beat The Chasers is here, with our Chasers in their seats and ready to take on some very ambitious contestants.

Anne Hegerty was replaced on Beat The Chasers after testing positive for COVID-19.

But Schultz is no stranger to The Chase, as he's been a regular on the Australian series since its launch in 2015.

As he joins the British series, here's everything you need to know about him.

Who is Issa Schultz?

Age: 38

Instagram: @issaschultzofficial

Twitter: @Issa25

Issa Schultz is a an Australian television quiz personality. He's best known for being one of the Chasers on The Chase Australia, where he is nicknamed The Supernerd.

As well as his role on The Chase, Schultz is an eight-time winner of the Australian Quizzing Championships (2011, 2013, 2014, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2020 and 2021) and seven-time Pairs champion (2012–17, 2020), so he's more than capable of stepping in for Hegerty on the ITV series.

Other TV appearances include The Rich List, where he won $200,000 in 2009, as well as Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? and The Einstein Factor.

Why has Issa Schultz replaced Anne Hegerty on Beat The Chasers?

Anne Hegerty was replaced on the series after testing positive for COVID-19.

Speaking exclusively to RadioTimes.com, Issa Schultz revealed what it was like to replace Anne Hegerty on Beat The Chasers.

He said: "I can't believe I'm here. [I'm feeling] great, excited and flattered that they asked me. I've always dreamed to come on the UK version in some regard when the Aussie one started because as a dual citizen, it's a great opportunity. So with that in the back of my mind, I was sort of like, 'Yes! At last!' but the circumstances were unfortunate obviously."

While Schultz's role is only temporary at the moment, with Hegerty expected to return for the next series, Issa admitted he'd like to join Beat The Chasers permanently.

Asked whether he'd like to return, he said: "I'm very nerdy – I mean, we're all nerdy but I'm particularly nerdy. I like my video games. I love the quizzing obviously, my books and reading and don't go out much... so yeah, if they asked I'd definitely say yes, I'd be silly not to."

He added: "I'd love to explore that Bradley bond. A lot of the success is that Chaser-Bradley bond. He has a unique relationship with every Chaser on that set. I would love to develop my own."

Beat the Chasers season 5 starts on ITV and the ITV Hub on Monday 16th May at 9pm.

