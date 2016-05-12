Ireland, Denmark and Norway out as favourites Australia and Israel qualify for Eurovision Grand Final
Westlife's Nicky Byrne was among the competitors, vying for a spot in the Stockholm final on Saturday
Lativa, Georgia, Bulgaria, Australia, Ukraine, Serbia, Poland, Israel, Lithuania and Belgium have all qualified to sing at this year's Eurovision Grand Final in Stockholm.
They were among 18 nations battling it out for the final 10 spots in Saturday night's TV spectacular, which will be broadcast to around 200 million people across the globe.
Others who were not so lucky included Ireland's Nicky Byrne, who failed to nab the necessary votes with his track Sunlight, Denmark's Lighthouse X, and Norway's Agnete. Sweden will be the only representative from the traditionally strong Scandinavian Eurovision powerhouses.
Belarus' popular wolf man IVAN also failed to make the final cut.
The winning countries will join the Big Five (France, Spain, Germany, Italy and The UK), current champions Sweden, and the 10 nations that qualified in the first semi-final earlier this week.
Oh and they'll also be joined by Justin Timberlake, who's popping along to perform his new single at some stage during the night. Who'd have thought it, eh?
The Eurovision Song Contest Grand Final will air on BBC1 and BBC Radio 2 on Saturday 14th May from 8pm