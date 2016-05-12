Others who were not so lucky included Ireland's Nicky Byrne, who failed to nab the necessary votes with his track Sunlight, Denmark's Lighthouse X, and Norway's Agnete. Sweden will be the only representative from the traditionally strong Scandinavian Eurovision powerhouses.

Belarus' popular wolf man IVAN also failed to make the final cut.

The winning countries will join the Big Five (France, Spain, Germany, Italy and The UK), current champions Sweden, and the 10 nations that qualified in the first semi-final earlier this week.

More like this

Oh and they'll also be joined by Justin Timberlake, who's popping along to perform his new single at some stage during the night. Who'd have thought it, eh?

Advertisement

The Eurovision Song Contest Grand Final will air on BBC1 and BBC Radio 2 on Saturday 14th May from 8pm