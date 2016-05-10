Competition stalwarts Russia and Azerbaijan continued their qualification streak, but there was one shock on the night, as Iceland – who were thought to have a particularly strong entry this year – failed to nab the necessary votes from the juries and viewers.

Greece failed to make it through too, as did Bosnia & Herzergovina, Estonia, Montenegro, Croatia, Moldova and Finland, who failed to qualify for the second year in a row.

There was joy for the Czech Republic, though – 2016 will mark the first time the country has qualified for a Eurovision final since the semi-final system came into play.

The final 10 places in the Grand Final will be filled on Thursday May 14th, when a further 18 nations battle to sing for glory on the Eurovision stage. UK voters will have the opportunity to dish out their douze points on the night, as Strictly Come Dancing star and former Westlife singer Nicky Byrne represents Ireland.

The Eurovision Song Contest semi-finals will air on BBC4 on Tuesday 10th May and Thursday 12th May at 8pm

The Eurovision Song Contest Grand Final will air on BBC1 and BBC Radio 2 on Saturday 14th May from 8pm