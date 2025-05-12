The latest season premiered on Thursdays, where it remained for its first few weeks, but has had to make accommodations more recently as the BBC has made room for live events.

Last week, it moved to Friday evening as the broadcaster prioritised its coverage of the 80th anniversary of VE Day, which included a live concert titled A Celebration to Remember, featuring Fleur East, John Newman and the Strictly professionals, among others.

This week, it shifts forward a day instead, making room for the Eurovision Song Contest Semi-Final, which is due to take place on Thursday night in Switzerland, ahead of the Grand Final this Saturday.

At the time of writing, Interior Design Masters is expected to return to its usual Thursday slot next week (22nd May).

The next episode of the show will see the designers arranged into pairs as they face a tricky new challenge in a picturesque Sussex town, with an expert eye scrutinising their efforts.

The synopsis, courtesy of the BBC, reads: "The designers pair up and hit the high street, doing up two shops in the idyllic town of Rye. The first sells handmade paper and textiles from India, and the second is a women’s boutique and jewellers.

"The designers have to come up with canny ways to improve the decor, layout and display of products before being critiqued by Michelle and guest judge – the queen of shops – Mary Portas."

Interior Design Masters continues on BBC One and iPlayer on Wednesday 14th May 2025.

