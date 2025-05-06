This service will be televised on BBC One, with Petroc Trelawny providing commentary and Sophie Raworth presenting from a studio in St James’s Park.

This will be followed later in the day by a live concert from Horse Guards Parade in London, presented by Zoe Ball, with the likes of Samantha Barks, Fleur East, John Newman, Freya Ridings, The Darkness, Toploader and Tom Walker among those set to perform.

East will be accompanied by a performance from Strictly Come Dancing professionals Amy Dowden, Carlos Gu, Karen Hauer, Neil Jones, Lauren Oakley and Kai Widdrington.

Meanwhile, other programming in recognition of VE Day scheduled over the upcoming days includes documentary Dad’s Army at the BBC, a repeat of Vicky McClure: My Grandad’s War and the airing of 2016 film Their Finest.

The Repair Shop will also be providing a VE Day special, while there will be a special episode of EastEnders which will see celebrations taking place in Albert Square.

Read on for the full schedule of VE Day celebrations on TV this week.

VE Day at 80 celebrations – full schedule

Will Kirk, John Holloway and Steve Fletcher for The Repair Shop. BBC / Ricochet Ltd

You can find a full list of the VE Day at 80 coverage that is scheduled across the next few days here, including films and programmes centred around the Second World War, specific celebration programming and special episodes of ongoing series:

Dad’s Army at the BBC – Tuesday 6th May, 7:30pm, BBC Two

Dad’s Army – Tuesday 6th May, 8:30pm, BBC Two

The Repair Shop: VE Day Special – Wednesday 7th May, 8pm, BBC One

VE Day: We Were There – Wednesday 7th May, 11:30pm, BBC Two

VE Day 80: The Nation Remembers – Thursday 8th May, 10:45am, BBC One

EastEnders - Thursday 8th May, 7:30pm, BBC One

VE Day 80: A Celebration to Remember – Thursday 8th May, 8pm, BBC One

Their Finest – Thursday 8th May, 11pm, BBC Two

Vicky McClure: My Grandad’s War – Thursday 8th May, 11:15pm, ITV1

