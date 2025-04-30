Bring a picnic and be entertained with a fascinating performance packed with culture and amusement, all within a great day out. Read on to find out who's taking to the stage for each session.

In Conversation with Richard Osman – Hosted by Tom Loxley and Caroline Frost

Richard Osman joins Radio Times’ Editorial Director Tom Loxley and the magazine’s columnist and podcast host Caroline Frost to talk about his life and career as a presenter, novelist and comedian.

From his time at Cambridge University, to his career as the brains behind such hit game shows as 8 Out of 10 Cats and Richard Osman’s House of Games, Richard will relive the highlights of his long and varied television career.

For the second half of the session Tom and Caroline will interview Richard about his successful career as a novelist, specifically his hugely successful Thursday Murder Club series of crime novels. They will talk about his latest novel, the inspiration behind the series and Richard’s life in books in general – the books he loves to read and write – as well as what it takes to get away with murder (in the pages of a book).

The Best Quiz Ever with Richard Osman and Alexander Armstrong – Hosted by Tom Loxley

Session two: Thursday 4 September, 4pm (doors)

The original Pointless pair, Richard Osman and Alexander Armstrong, are introduced to the Radio Times stage to talk to Tom Loxley about TV, quizzes and game shows, their relationship both on and off screen and what makes the perfect quiz show.

For the second half of the session Richard and Alexander will recreate their quiz show magic as they bring the Best Quiz Ever live to the stage. You and your friends can join in the fun as Richard and Alexander introduce fiendish brain teasers, puzzles and all-round general knowledge quizzing.

Bring your quizzing A-game and prepare to have your wits tested. We can’t wait to get started. Or as Richard would say, “Let’s do it!”

In Conversation at Kew Gardens programme

In Conversation at Kew Gardens brings together the much-loved voices from Radio Times, HistoryExtra and BBC Gardeners’ World Live for three days of stories, insights, quizzes and TV icons – all brought to life by star speakers in the spectacular surroundings of Kew Gardens on 4 – 6 September 2025.

HistoryExtra presents Tom Holland and Mary Beard

HistoryExtra presents Tom Holland with Mary Beard to explore ancient Rome's rise and fall. From Caesar's power grabs to imperial scandals, uncover the politics, battles and betrayals that shaped history. (Doors 11.30am and 4pm.)

BBC Gardeners' World Live presents Adam Frost and Frances Tophill

BBC Gardeners' World presenters Frances Tophill and Adam Frost join host Nicki Chapman for live gardening tips, behind-the-scenes TV stories and candid conversations in this fun and practical show. (Doors 11.30am and 4pm.)

Book now for a great day out!

Adult standard tickets £47, Premium tickets £55. Discounts for Over 65s and children, see website for details. Find out more and book tickets

Radio Times subscribers: Save 20% by booking with your exclusive discount code.*

Save 20% by booking with your exclusive discount code.* Kew Member rate tickets are also available. Use your Membership number to access Member tickets.

Book your tickets now

* Terms and Conditions

Ad

Subscriber 20% ticket offers valid on Adult/Concession Premium and Standard tickets only. Not valid on Kew Member tickets, Child, Groups or with any other offer. Ends 23:59pm on 30 June 2025. Transaction fee applies.