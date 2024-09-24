Among those bakers is Illiyin, whose strength in baking is flavour, but finds her weakness to be finesse! "I always rush and so often don't have time to neatly finish in the way I want to," she explained.

As she hopes to iron those out, here's everything you need to know about Great British Bake Off contestant Illiyin.

Who is Illiyin?

Illiyin. Channel 4 / Mark Bourdillon

Age: 31

Job: Birth trauma specialist midwife

Location: Norfolk

Illiyin is a 31-year-old midwife from London, but grew up in Norfolk along side her seven siblings. Due to such a busy household, Illiyin helped her mum to bake and soon became the go-to in her family for birthday bakes.

Living in a community with various cultures, Illiyin is inspired by the ingredients and flavours of different cuisines, whether it be Middle Eastern or Caribbean.

A qualified midwife and published author, Illiyin freelances to help women as they embark on their parenthood.

What was Illiyin's reaction to being cast in The Great British Bake Off 2024?

Throughout the entire auditioning process, Illiyin "never foresaw" making it into this year's Bake Off cast, so when she got the call, she couldn't believe it.

"I was shocked for days," she said. "I was in my kitchen when I got the call and my sisters were with me. We were all waiting for the call!"

And then it was time to bake! Reflecting on her time in the tent, one of Illiyin's most memorable moments from the first episode was placing her mother's photo on her workbench.

"She would've been so excited I know it," she said. "It felt like she was there with me!"

The Great British Bake starts on Tuesday 24th September at 9pm on Channel 4.

