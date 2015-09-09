The Shipping Forecast has been riding the radio waves for over 90 years, and has become a strange fascination for Radio 4 listeners – even if they're safely tucked up in bed rather than sailing the high seas.

Advertisement

Peter Jefferson, who read the forecast for over 40 years, will be at this year's Radio Times Festival talking about the history of those ship-shape regions, and what it's like to be a part of this British radio ritual.