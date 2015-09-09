How well do you know the shipping forecast?
They're read out every single night on BBC Radio 4 – but can you put the sea areas in the right shipping forecast in order?
Published: Wednesday, 9 September 2015 at 11:00 am
The Shipping Forecast has been riding the radio waves for over 90 years, and has become a strange fascination for Radio 4 listeners – even if they're safely tucked up in bed rather than sailing the high seas.
Peter Jefferson, who read the forecast for over 40 years, will be at this year's Radio Times Festival talking about the history of those ship-shape regions, and what it's like to be a part of this British radio ritual.
Until then, here's a little quiz for everyone who drifts off to sleep to Sailing By every night – from Dogger to Viking via Fisher and FitzRoy, can you put all 30 areas in order?
