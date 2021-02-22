We remember school assemblies being, well, a bit boring.

The headteacher would talk a lot, we’d get in trouble for talking to the person sitting next to us, and the highlight would be if the words on the overhead projector were the wrong way up.

But Ant and Dec are hosting a virtual assembly that sounds much more exciting than the ones we went to! The boys are working with the NSPCC to help reassure any children who may be concerned about the coronavirus pandemic.

Here’s everything you need to know about the event, and how to tune in.

When is Ant and Dec’s virtual assembly?

The assembly will take place at 10am on Tuesday 23rd February on the NSPCC’s Facebook page.

How to watch Ant and Dec’s virtual assembly

It’s very straight forward, just head over to the NSPCC’s Facebook page (or click here), and you’ll be able to tune into the assembly live.

What is Ant and Dec’s virtual assembly?

If you think the coronavirus pandemic has been a strange and confusing time for adults, imagine how it must feel for the little ones. Children’s charity, the NSPCC has organised an online assembly as part of its “Speak Out. Stay Safe” campaign, featuring Ant and Dec and their Britain’s Got Talent co-star David Walliams.

Ant and Dec hosted a similar event for the NSPCC in June, which proved hugely popular. Ant says they’re thrilled to work with the charity again. “After what has been an incredibly difficult start to the year for many young people, we feel privileged to once again be hosting the NSPCC’s virtual assembly for children and their families.”

Dec agrees, “We hope we can remind children that they don’t have to just carry their worries with them. They can always speak to someone they trust if they’re feeling sad, overwhelmed, or unsafe.”

