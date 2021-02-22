Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. TV
  3. Entertainment
  4. How to watch Ant and Dec’s virtual assembly

How to watch Ant and Dec’s virtual assembly

The boys are hosting a very special event for children everywhere.

Ant and Dec

Published:

We remember school assemblies being, well, a bit boring.

Advertisement

The headteacher would talk a lot, we’d get in trouble for talking to the person sitting next to us, and the highlight would be if the words on the overhead projector were the wrong way up.

But Ant and Dec are hosting a virtual assembly that sounds much more exciting than the ones we went to! The boys are working with the NSPCC to help reassure any children who may be concerned about the coronavirus pandemic.

Here’s everything you need to know about the event, and how to tune in.

When is Ant and Dec’s virtual assembly?

The assembly will take place at 10am on Tuesday 23rd February on the NSPCC’s Facebook page.

How to watch Ant and Dec’s virtual assembly

It’s very straight forward, just head over to the NSPCC’s Facebook page (or click here), and you’ll be able to tune into the assembly live.

What is Ant and Dec’s virtual assembly?

If you think the coronavirus pandemic has been a strange and confusing time for adults, imagine how it must feel for the little ones. Children’s charity, the NSPCC has organised an online assembly as part of its “Speak Out. Stay Safe” campaign, featuring Ant and Dec and their Britain’s Got Talent co-star David Walliams.

Ant and Dec hosted a similar event for the NSPCC in June, which proved hugely popular. Ant says they’re thrilled to work with the charity again. “After what has been an incredibly difficult start to the year for many young people, we feel privileged to once again be hosting the NSPCC’s virtual assembly for children and their families.”

Dec agrees, “We hope we can remind children that they don’t have to just carry their worries with them. They can always speak to someone they trust if they’re feeling sad, overwhelmed, or unsafe.”

Advertisement

To find out what’s on TV tonight, check out our TV Guide.

Tags

All about Ant & Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway

Ant and Dec
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

Subscribe and get 12 issues for £1!

Subscribe today!
AQ137 Fitness Watch

Exclusive offer from Radio Times

Get £25 off a stylish smart watch – plus free delivery!

Get the multi-functional Aquarius AQ137 for less with this exclusive deal

You might like

Ant and Dec

Saturday Night Takeaway becomes ITV’s second highest rated programme of the year as it returns with 8.1 million viewers

Saturday Night Takeaway

When is Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway back in 2021?

Saturday Night Takeaway

Ant and Dec’s 7 best Saturday Night Takeaway undercover pranks

Saturday Night Takeaway

Ant and Dec’s 8 best Saturday Night Takeaway moments