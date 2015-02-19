How to bake the Jonathan Ross way
When in doubt, sling in more booze...
Last night chat show host Jonathan Ross visited the Bake Off tent to whip up some treats in aid of Comic Relief. Fashionista Gok Wan, model Abbey Clancy and YouTube vlogger Zoella were also in the tent, but it was Wossy's corner that was boiling over with baking tips. Here's what we learned:
Blame your equipment
Of course you haven't done it wrong. Your equipment, if not physics itself, has let you down and that's why your butter is stuck to the whisk.
Sidestep tradition
Why must you balance flavours? If your lapsang souchong tea cake is smoky, why the devil can't you slap on some smoky whisky buttercream too?
More like this
Ignore the experts
Mary Berry says your mix has curdled and, well, it does look somewhat irregular. But you'll figure it out. It's all part of the plan.
Precision is not key
Measurements shmeasurements....
When in doubt...
... sling in a bit more booze.
Remember to taste as you go
Obviously this is best done after the aforementioned booze-adding.
Hide all panic
Don't let anyone see that you have no idea how to make profiteroles. Don't give them an inch...
Go 'off piste'
If you want to use a whisk and accidentally scramble your eggs, that's your prerogative.
Keep the faith
Of course your runny gloops are going to spring up into perfectly formed profiteroles.
Learn no lessons
Curdled is the new cooked, right?
Never give up
Even a flat profiterole is right twice a day or something...
Be sure to use all appliances on the correct setting
What do you mean you don't grill a cake?
Gently deal with any structural issues
Hacking with the biggest knife you can find will do the trick.
Basically, go big or go home
The Great Comic Relief Bake Off continues next Wednesday at 8pm on BBC1