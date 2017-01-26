Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield swear they'll be on TV the morning after the NTAs
And they've revealed exactly what kind of tattoos they're going to get to celebrate their win
They may have rolled into work hungover, still dressed for a party following their win at last year's National Television Awards but Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield have promised they'll definitely be on our TV screens this morning after scooping Best Live Magazine Show at the 2017 ceremony.
"We shamed ourselves last year and so we’re not going to do that again this year," Schofield declared on stage before the duo popped backstage to discuss their potential new tats with RadioTimes.com
Willoughby decreed that the pair should have a miniature NTA statuette inked on their bodies.
"Where do you want me to put it?", Schofield asked. Willoughby remained undecided.
And it seems as though no amount of alcohol and needlework can keep the duo from their hosting duties on the hit ITV series because they swear they'll be on air by 10.30am. Watch this space...