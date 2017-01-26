They may have rolled into work hungover, still dressed for a party following their win at last year's National Television Awards but Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield have promised they'll definitely be on our TV screens this morning after scooping Best Live Magazine Show at the 2017 ceremony.

"We shamed ourselves last year and so we’re not going to do that again this year," Schofield declared on stage before the duo popped backstage to discuss their potential new tats with RadioTimes.com