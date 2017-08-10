Here's when The Crystal Maze is going to be back on Channel 4
After the four celebrity specials, Richard Ayoade is returning to our screens very soon
After Channel 4 aired four celebrity specials of The Crystal Maze back in June, it's now been confirmed when we'll see the very first 'proper' episode on TV. And the fans are going to be starting very soon.
Channel 4 have confirmed that episode one of the brand new series will air at 8pm on Friday 25th August.
The opener will feature a family from Scotland called The Watsons, and just as we laughed at Scarlett Moffat and Louie Spence struggling in the games, the members of the public will be facing exactly the same physical, skill, mystery and mental challenges as the celebrities in the Aztec, Medieval, Industrial and Futuristic zones as they try to win crystals.
Amazingly, 30,000 people applied to take part in the revived show which was brought back to screens for the first time since the mid-90s with Richard Ayoade at the helm.
Other changes to the format include comedians and actors Jessica Hynes and Adam Buxton making cameo appearances in the Futuristic and Medieval zones.