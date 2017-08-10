The opener will feature a family from Scotland called The Watsons, and just as we laughed at Scarlett Moffat and Louie Spence struggling in the games, the members of the public will be facing exactly the same physical, skill, mystery and mental challenges as the celebrities in the Aztec, Medieval, Industrial and Futuristic zones as they try to win crystals.

Amazingly, 30,000 people applied to take part in the revived show which was brought back to screens for the first time since the mid-90s with Richard Ayoade at the helm.

Advertisement

Other changes to the format include comedians and actors Jessica Hynes and Adam Buxton making cameo appearances in the Futuristic and Medieval zones.