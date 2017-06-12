Buxton sets up shop in the Futuristic Zone as disembodied head Jarhead. It's his job to set a contestant a series of riddles. If they answer them correctly, they win a crystal.

Hynes meanwhile will guard another of the Maze's game zones, Medieval Zone, complete in period appropriate suit of armour.

The series begins on Friday 23rd June at 9pm on Channel 4. The first episode will be a celebrity special, with Strictly's Ore Oduba, former Geordie Shore star Vicky Pattison, The Last Leg's Alex Brooker, TOWIE star Lydia Bright and dancer and reality star Louie Spence.