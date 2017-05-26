In the new series, teams of five contestants will make their way through Aztec, Medieval, Future and Industrial zones of the maze before a final showdown in the iconic crystal dome.

Back in January, the announcement of the show's return following a one-off Stand Up to Cancer special was met with great excitement on social media.

Ayoade follows in the footsteps of Richard O’Brien, who hosted the original series back in the 90s, and writer/director Stephen Merchant, who hosted the one-off celebrity special last year.

The 20-episode series will air on Channel 4 later this year.