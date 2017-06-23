Ore Oduba

Age: 31

Famous For: Presenting on Newsround and winning Strictly Come Dancing 2016 with partner Joanne Clifton

Twitter: @oreoduba



Instagram: @oreodubaofficial



Bio: Not long after finishing university Ore starred presenting on Newsround. After he left in 2014, he continued his career on BBC Breakfast, BBC Sport and The One Show as well as appearing on CBBC shows such as Hacker Time. In 2016 he took part in Strictly Come Dancing and ended up winning the whole series.

Vicky Pattison

Age: 29

Famous For: Being a ‘Geordie girl with a VIP edge’ on Geordie Shore for three years, as well as going into the jungle and winning I’m a Celebrity



Twitter: @vickypattison



Instagram: @vickypattison



Bio: Vicky first came onto our screens in 2011 as one of the original housemates in Geordie Shore, but she decided to leave her party girl reputation behind her and left the show in 2014. Since then she’s appeared on Ex on the Beach and in 2015 she won I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! after taking on the Bush Tucker Trials like a champ. Since then she’s presented Loose Women and I’m a Celebrity: Extra Camp.

Alex Brooker

Age: 33

Famous For: Making the public laugh as a co-host on The Last Leg

Twitter: @alex_brooker

Instagram: @alex_brooker

Bio: Alex had his big break in TV covering the 2011 Paralympic World Cup, as well as the London Paralympics the following year. He’s now known for co-hosting The Last Leg with Adam Hills.

Lydia Bright

Age: 27

Famous For: Her on again, off again relationship with James Argent on TOWIE

Twitter: @lydiarosebright



Instagram: @lydiabright



Bio: TV personality Lydia first appeared in The Only Way is Essexfrom Series 1 and has been in and out of the show throughout. She also has her own successful fashion line Bella Sorella, and has collaborated with clothing line Lipsy. She’s also been on Celebrity Island with Bear Grylls, as well as The Jump.

Louie Spence

Age: 48

Famous For: His huge personality in Pineapple Dance Studios

Twitter: @louiespence



Instagram: @louiespence



Bio: Louie started his career in the West End in the original cast of Miss Saigon, as well as starring in Cats. After that he appeared as a judge in Cirque de Celebrité on both the English and American versions. It was Pineapple Dance Studios that made Louie a household name however, and in 2011 he became a judge on Dancing on Ice. Most recently he was on Celebrity Big Brother and The Jump.

The Crystal Maze begins on Friday 23rd June at 9pm on Channel 4