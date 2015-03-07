Here's what Twitter thinks of Electro Velvet's Eurovision entry
Social media can't quite make up its mind about the UK's 2015 Eurovision song Still In Love With You
Forget Molly Smitten-Downes, Bonnie Tyler or Engelbert Humperdinck, Eurovision 2015 is all about Electro Velvet, an unknown duo set to bring something a little different to the popular singing competition.
The news was announced this evening at the end of The Voice on BBC1 and, naturally, viewers quickly took to Twitter to have their say about the song, which is far from your average Eurovision entry...
Some people on social media aren't exactly impressed.
Even a little confused, maybe...
There aren't, erm, overly high hopes for the live final...
To be fair, Electro Velvet have nailed it. It 'it' is the UK coffin being nailed shut for the rest of time #Eurovision #Eurovision2015
— Guy Lambert (@SohoGuy) March 7, 2015
Some people are already dishing out the dreaded nil points.
But it's far from all bad news. This guy is kind of hopeful.
@ToySoldier88 is keeping an open mind...
In fact, these Tweeters are, as Urban Samphony puts it, "happy bunnies".
I like our entry and even if we end up with a bad score I'll be happy to support this ???? #Eurovision
— Annalee McGarry (@AnnaMcGarry) March 7, 2015
What do you reckon? Have a listen and let us know in the comments box below...