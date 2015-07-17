But hey, Jon’s put a ring on it, so there’s a wedding on the horizon. Who needs the glory and £50k anyway...?

The two frontrunners had little competition from the other two island couples. Third place couple Lauren and Josh – who rounded out their time in Mallorca as friends – took 12% of the votes. Besotted Luis and Cally totted up just 10%.

The six-week ITV2 series saw various singletons seek love while under the watchful gaze of 69 cameras. The winners avoided several public and villa-based dumpings with champs Jess and Max admitting they were completely stunned to take the win.

“We never thought in a million years we were going to win,” Max told RadioTimes.com. “When we were stood up on the balcony, we were like, ‘We’re going to come fourth’, then ‘Oh we’ll come third’… even when we were the final two we were just like, ‘We’re not going to win’.”

They were pretty sure Jon and Hannah “had it in the bag”, especially after he got down on one knee. But, regardless of their win, Max won’t be popping the question just yet: “Definitely not!” he laughed.

