Handmade: Britain’s Best Woodworker contestants – Meet the line-up on Channel 4 show

Nine of the country’s most talented crafts people are about to battle it out in Channel 4’s new competition, Handmade: Britain’s Best Woodworker.

Hosted by former Great British Bake Off host Mel Giedroyc, and judged by Alex de Rijke and Helen Welch, the show will see each contestant take on a series of challenges in a bid to be crowned Britain’s Best Woodworker.

At the end of each episode, one contestant will be sent home and the remaining contenders will go on to chisel another day.

While similar in format to the popular baking show, Mel Giedroyc recently revealed how Britain’s Best Woodworker is different to Bake Off, saying: “The guys are phenomenal. They had no time between episodes, which is so unusual. On Bake Off, we’d film at the weekends, then the bakers would have the week to practice and relax.”

So, who are the contestants?

Here’s everything you need to know.