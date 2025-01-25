Yet for the contestants and those they’re up against, this competition show is no joke.

And now, the introduction of two new warriors is set to take things up another notch, as hosts Bradley and Barney Walsh prepare for more mayhem.

But who is Hammer, and is he ready for the challenge?

Read on to find out his age, stats and Instagram, as well as what he’s said about joining the show.

Hammer – Age, Instagram and stats

Real name: Tom Wilson

Age: 32

From: Nottingham

Height: 6ft 5in

Instagram: @tomjackwilson1

Who is Hammer?

Hammer, real name Tom Wilson, is a rowing champion who has won gold at the British Championships and silver in European and World Championships during his career.

Outside of the boat, he is a personal trainer, and has gained a mass following on Instagram, where he shares exercise tips as well as updates from his personal life.

This includes from the time he met Hollywood star Jason Momoa – if he ever needs a tag-team partner on Gladiators, we hope he’ll get the Aquaman star on board!

What has Hammer said about joining Gladiators?

Upon the announcement that he was joining the iconic game show, he warned contestants that they will never have faced anyone like him.

Standing tall at 6ft 5in and weighing just under 20 stone, he believes his build "sets him apart from everyone else".

He ominously added: "When you’ve got 19 stone sprinting at you, you’ve got no chance. I’m getting you."

Gladiators is now showing on BBC One and iPlayer.

