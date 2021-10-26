Greg Davies can’t keep a straight face over One Direction question in Never Mind the Buzzcocks first-look clip

The latest episode of the rebooted Never Mind the Buzzcocks airs on Sky Max tonight – and in a first-look clip exclusive to RadioTimes.com, host Greg Davies can be seen once again struggling to keep a straight face.

Posing a question to Daisy May Cooper’s team, the Taskmaster star is seen repeatedly breaking down with laughter, with his struggles to finish the question only exacerbated by Cooper’s own hysterical giggles.

The question pertains to One Direction, with Cooper and her teammates tasked with guessing what the boy band liked to do together before they performed on stage.

And after successfully revealing the first option without too much fuss, Davies had to take several attempts to read out the second possible answer.

“Did they A) have a bath together before the show,” he begins, before immediately forcing himself to stifle a chuckle.

After several attempts – and following Cooper’s claims that she was going to wet herself – he finally managed to read out the full answer, to cheers from the panelists and studio audience.

“Did they, B) Play a game that involved throwing choc ices into each other’s open mouths called Choco Choco Chomp Chomp,” he says.

It’s not the first time Davies has succumbed to a laughing fit while posing a question on the show – two weeks ago he was reduced to tears of laughter while asking why Nikki Minaj had been late for a T in the Park festival performance back in 2012.

The sixth episode of the rebooted series sees Greg, Noel, Daisy and regular guest Jamali Maddix joined by singer/songwriter Rag’n’Bone Man, comedian Maisie Adam, and rapper and singer Ms Banks.

Never Mind the Buzzcocks airs on Sky Max at 9pm on Tuesday nights.