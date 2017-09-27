Greg Davies explains how Taskmaster has turned him into Donald Trump
The comedian spoke to RadioTimes.com about the fifth series of the hit Dave show - and how hosting it has brought out the worst in him
They both like flattery, making snap decisions and don't care if the public completely disagree with their opinions.
So perhaps it should come as no real surprise that Greg Davies has compared his hosting of Taskmaster to Donald Trump's US presidency.
"It absolutely brings out the worst in me this show," explained the comedian in an exclusive interview with RadioTimes.com, adding that he has been turned into a "less racist, more eloquent" version of the US President through hosting five series of the Dave show.
You can watch the full interview with Greg in our video below, in which he also explains how Taskmaster is different to panel shows, why he gets "genuinely stressed" filming in the studio and how "subservience and compliments" are the key ingredients needed for the contestants to win him over:
Taskmaster airs Wednesdays at 9pm on Dave. You can also watch all five series of Taskmaster on UK TV Play