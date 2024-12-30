With one former winner in the ranks of this special as well as a former runner-up, the competition is well and truly on. But let's get to know some of the contestants, shall we?

Read on for everything you need to know about The Great New Year's Bake Off 2025 contestants.

Great New Year's Bake Off 2025 line-up

Kevin

Norman

Nicky

James

Lea

Peter

Kevin

Kevin. Channel 4 / Mark Bourdillon

Instagram: @kevinflynnbakes

Original season: Season 13

Kevin first appeared on Bake off in 2022 and is now dusting off his apron as he heads back into the tent once more for next year's Hogmanay special.

It was custard week that saw Kevin's dreams crumble, after he ran out of time to create his set custard gateau.

"Bake Off was one of the hardest things I have ever done," he told The Sunday Post. "But it was so enjoyable, I would do it all over again."

Norman

Norman. Channel 4 / Mark Bourdillon

Instagram: N/A

Original season: Season 5

Norman first appeared on Bake Off in 2014 and later earned himself the nickname Stormin' Norman.

He made it up to the fifth week in the tent before his raw pastry saw then judges Mary Berry and Paul Hollywood call for his time in the tent to be up.

He said of his exit at the time: "I didn't go into Bake Off for the fame, I just wanted to have a bit of excitement in my life. I have been retired for three years, and for me it was a rejuvenating experience and about meeting new people."

Nicky

Nicky. Channel 4 / Mark Bourdillon

Instagram: @nickybakesalot

Original season: Season 14

Nicky was on TV screens more recently than some of the other contestants, having taken part in The Great British Bake Off in 2023.

Nicky is a huge fans of making pastries, loves baking breads and fun birthday cakes for her niece and grandchildren.

She was sent packing from the tent in week 5 and said of her exit: "I knew my time had come to an end after such a disastrous few days but even still my heart sank and I had to hold back the tears. I had such a wonderfully happy time during my time in the tent.

"What made it slightly easier when leaving was I didn't leave alone and my lovely bakers gave me the biggest hugs which meant more than anything to me."

James

James. Channel 4 / Mark Bourdillon

Instagram: @bakingjames

Original season: Season 3

James Morton rose to fame after becoming a runner-up on The Great British Bake Off in 2012, missing out on the winning title taken by John Whaite.

Lea

Lea. Channel 4 / Mark Bourdillon

Instagram: @bakersbunny

Original season: Season 1

Lea appeared on the very first season of Bake Off and was sent home at the end of Week 1. But despite this, she continues to bake and in 2018, won the Hospitality Honour award at The Scottish Food Awards.

Peter

Peter. Channel 4 / Mark Bourdillon

Instagram: @peter_bakes

Original season: Season 11

Bake Off champion Peter first appeared on the show at 20 years old and won the show in 2020.

Speaking of his win at the time, Peter said: "I can’t quite believe that I am here, I can’t quite believe that I made it onto the show, and I can’t quite believe that the show happened.

"This is going to be a really huge chapter in my life, and what a way for it to end."

The Great New Year's Bake Off 2025 will air on Friday 3rd January at 7.40pm on Channel 4.

The Great New Year's Bake Off 2025 will air on Friday 3rd January at 7.40pm on Channel 4.