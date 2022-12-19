The upcoming New Year's Bake Off special will see four former contestants re-enter the coveted tent in the hopes of impressing Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood and winning the first Star Baker award of 2023.

In classic Bake Off fashion, the Channel 4 show is returning to our screens for two festive specials in the upcoming Christmas period - and while celebrities will be making their Bake Off debut on Christmas Eve, a few familiar GBBO faces will be back for New Year's Day.

While Matt Lucas announced he was leaving the show earlier this month, the comedian will be presenting his last episodes over Christmas alongside co-host Noel Fielding, so there's still a while until we meet his replacement.

In the meantime, here's everything you need to know about the former Bake Off stars returning for the New Year's special, from last year's finalist to two 2018 bakers.

Chigs

Great British Bake Off 2021 finalist Chigs Parmar is returning to the tent for the show's New Year's Day special.

The Leicester-based sales manager made it to last year's final but was declared a runner-up in the competition, with Giuseppe Dell'Anno coming in first place.

Since Bake Off, Chigs has appeared on Steph's Packed Lunch, That Baking Show Experience and has continued to post his bakes on Instagram.

Lottie

Lottie Bedlow – a pantomime producer from West Sussex – took part in The Great British Bake Off's 2020 season, coming in sixth place after leaving in Week 7 of the competition.

Over the last two years, Lottie has continued her culinary journey, writing her own cookbook Baking Imperfect and sharing her cake recipes on Instagram.

Manon

One of the 2018 alumni on the upcoming New Year's special, Manon Lagrève made it to the quarter-final of The Great British Bake Off in the year that Rahul Mandal emerged as the winner.

The software project manager, originally from France but living in London, has since launched her own website – Manon's Little Kitchen – as well as the clothing brand Manon and Rose.

Antony

Joining Manon on the 2023 New Year's Bake Off special is Antony Amourdoux, the London-based banker who was the third person to leave the show's 2018 season.

Over the last few years, Antony has lived in France but recently moved back to London and continues to share his bakes and desserts on Instagram.

The Great New Year Bake Off airs on New Year's Day at 7:40pm on Channel 4.

