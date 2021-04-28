The Great Garden Revolution start date: hosts and news

If you’re a green-fingered horticultural fan, then it’s time to get those marigolds on – brand new garden show The Great Garden Revolution is arriving on Channel 4.

Advertisement

Hosted by experts Joel Bird, Poppy Okotcha and Bruce Kenneth, this new series sees the cultivation team make-over a new back garden every episode, with a number of celebrity’s expected to drop by.

Here’s everything you need to know about The Great Garden Revolution.

The Great Garden Revolution release date

The Great Garden Revolution begins on Saturday 1st May at 8pm on Channel 4.

The series will air weekly over four weeks.

What is the Great Garden Revolution?

Channel 4

The Great Garden Revolution is Channel 4’s brand new garden make-over show, where a team of experts find a backyards all over the UK and turn them into plant paradises

Each episode will see the Great Garden team – designer Joel Bird, ecological gardener Poppy Okotcha and craftsman Bruce Kenneth – transform a different garden, during which they’ll give viewers tips and ideas on how they can work on their own patches.

There’ll also be a celebrity guest dropping by each week to show off their own garden and “demonstrate their bespoke hacks”.

Thought you had kept up with the Kardashians? Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Thanks, you are now signed up to our entertainment newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our Entertainment newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

The Great Garden Revolution hosts

Channel 4

The Great Garden Revolution is hosted by the show’s experts – designer Joel Bird, ecological gardener Poppy Okotcha and craftsman Bruce Kenneth.

Artist and designer Bird has appeared on BBC Two’s Your Garden Made Perfect, Gardeners’ World and Channel 4’s Amazon Spaces, while Okotcha is a horticulturalist currently creating her own edible and medicinal garden and a regular contributor to Gardener’s World.

Their co-host Kenneth is a furniture maker and designer who regularly appears on BBC One’s Money For Nothing and Channel 4’s Mend It For Money.

The Great Garden Revolution trailer

Channel 4 is yet to release a trailer for The Great Garden Revolution, but there a few first-look images available, showing the show’s expert team hard at work.

Channel 4

The sneak-peak images also tease an appearance from Matthew Childs – an award-winning garden designer – on the show.

Channel 4

Advertisement

The Great Garden Revolution begins on Saturday 1st May at 8pm on Channel 4. Check out our TV Guide to see what’s on tonight.