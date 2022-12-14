As ever, judges Patrick Grant and Esme Young will be involved as they take it in turns to critique a celebrity line-up's efforts in a series of creative challenges.

The BBC has announced that this festive season we'll be getting another Christmas instalment of The Great British Sewing Bee .

Airing as part of the BBC's Christmas line-up, what's in store as viewers tune into their favourite craft show?

Here's all you need to know about the specials, including when you can watch them and who will be taking part.

When is The Great British Sewing Bee: Celebrity Christmas Special 2022?

The Great British Sewing Bee: Celebrity Christmas Special will air on BBC One on Thursday 22nd December at 8pm.

You can also relive the action or catch up on BBC iPlayer.

The Great British Sewing Bee: Celebrity Christmas Special 2022 line-up

This year's line-up has been confirmed, with Strictly Come Dancing pro Johannes Radebe, EastEnders star Natalie Cassidy, model and TV presenter Penny Lancaster and podcaster Rosie Ramsey all set to show off their sewing skills.

The four famous faces will take on a pattern for a Christmas apron, turn a sack full of children's hand-me-downs into an outfit for a baby, and create a pop music-inspired fancy dress costume to ring in the New Year.

The Great British Sewing Bee: Celebrity Christmas Special 2022 judges and hosts

Judges Patrick Grant and Esme Young will return for the Christmas special, while Sara Pascoe will be back to present.

Who won The Great British Sewing Bee Christmas Special 2021?

The specials also aired last year, as famous faces showed if they had what it takes to stitch their way to success.

In the festive edition, Rev Kate Bottley, Antony Cotton, Kiell Smith-Bynoe and Anneka Rice went head-to-head.

It was Coronation Street star Antony, best known as the cobbles' Sean Tully, who took home the title after he won Esme's praise with his navy dress.

Elsewhere, on the New Year edition, Steps star Claire Richards won against Lawrence Chaney, Rose Matafeo and Kirsty Wark.

Where is The Great British Sewing Bee filmed?

While it's yet to be announced where the Christmas special will be filmed this year, the last season of the popular BBC show was recorded in a former textile mill in Leeds.

Speaking about why the mill - called the Sunny Bank Mill - was chosen as the location, Patrick Grant explained: "Leeds is at the heart of the wool and textile industry so it feels appropriate to film in a great big spinning mill."

