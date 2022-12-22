They'll be put to the test by judges Patrick Grant and Esme Young, as they take on a series of creative challenges, while host Sara Pascoe will present the festive episode.

This Christmas, some of our fave TV celebs will be stepping into the sewing studio for the Great British Sewing Bee: Celebrity Christmas Special .

So, who will be showing off their sewing skills this Christmas? And will they be any good?

Read on for everything you need to know about the line-up for the Great British Sewing Bee Christmas Special 2022.

Great British Sewing Bee: Celebrity Christmas Special 2022 line-up

The four celebrities taking part in this year's show are: Johannes Radebe, Natalie Cassidy, Penny Lancaster and Rosie Ramsey.

Johannes Radebe

Johannes Radebe. BBC

Age: 35

Job: Professional dancer

Instagram: @johannesradebe

Johannes Radebe is a South African dancer and choreographer. TV fans will recognise him from Strictly Come Dancing on which he's worked as a professional dancer since 2018. Last year, he reached the final with chef John Whaite.

Natalie Cassidy

Natalie Cassidy. BBC

Age: 39

Job: Actress

Instagram: @natcass1

Natalie Cassidy is a British actress, who is best known for appearing on BBC One soap EastEnders. She's played Sonia Fowler on the show since 1993.

As well as acting, Natalie has had a few reality TV stints, taking part on the seventh season of Strictly Come Dancing and the ninth season of Celebrity Big Brother.

Penny Lancaster

Penny Lancaster. BBC

Age: 51

Job: Model

Instagram: @penny.lancaster

Penny Lancaster is an English model and television personality. She's married to rock singer Rod Stewart and in 2014, she joined Loose Women as a panellist.

Rosie Ramsey

Rosie Ramsey. BBC

Age: 36

Job: Podcaster, actor and author

Instagram: @rosemarinoramsey

Rosie Ramsey is a podcaster, actor and author. She's married to comedian Chris Ramsey, and together they host their very popular podcast Shagged Married Annoyed.

The Great British Sewing Bee: Celebrity Christmas Special 2022 will air on BBC One on Thursday 22nd December at 8pm.

Find something to watch with our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, or visit our Entertainment hub for all the latest news.

Advertisement

The Christmas double issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.