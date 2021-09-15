Great British Bake Off’s Prue Leith reveals what Paul Hollywood’s really like on set

With only mere days to go before a new Great British Bake Off series lands on Channel 4, the broadcaster has finally unveiled the Great British Bake Off contestants ready to head to bake up a storm in the iconic tent this year.

Of course, Bake Off judges Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood are back, as are hosts Noel Fielding and Matt Lucas.

The quartet’s easy chemistry makes for some of the baking series’ most iconic moments, from Noel’s teasing of the contestants to Paul’s piercing blue stare. The latter has built quite the stern reputation but, as it turns out, the long-term judge isn’t as “steely” behind the scenes, fellow judge Prue Leith recently revealed.

During a chat on The Radio Times Podcast, Prue explained what happens “when the cameras are off”, saying that she was “surprised at how knowledgeable [Paul] is, and how interesting he is, and also how extraordinarily kind he is”.

“You know, you see the sort of severe face on Bake Off, and the steely blue stare – you know, the steely blue eyes,” Prue told hosts Jane Garvey and Rhianna Dhillon. “And after, if a baker is upset, it will be Paul who, when the cameras are off, will go and put his arm around them and tell them that it’s not the end of the world – it’s only cake, and tomorrow’s another day, and they can do better.

“It’s always him. He’s a lot kinder, I think, than I am.”

The Radio Times Podcast, which is produced by Somethin’ Else, The Radio Times Podcast hosted by Jane Garvey is available every Wednesday on radiotimes.com/podcast, and via all major podcast providers.

The Great British Bake Off returns to Channel 4 on Tuesday 21st September at 8pm.