"Gorgeous" Chris Evans charms CBeebies viewers with latest Bedtime Story
The Captain America star read the touching story Even Superheroes Have Bad Days – but not everyone was paying attention to what he was saying...
Watch out Tom Hardy, there’s a new CBeebies heartthrob in town: Chris Evans.
No, not the Radio 2 host (sorry Chris) but the Captain American actor who had parents all of a flutter in the latest Bedtime Story.
The 35-year-old Marvel star took to the show to read out Even Superheroes Have Bad Days by Shelly Becker and Eda Kaban, a guide to how children can cope when they feel overwhelmed.
Although it looks like most of the audience might have big a tad old for that advice…
We're not sure why Evans attracted such an older audience though...
However, looks like the few children that did tune in were enchanted by Evans’ dulcet tones...
In case you haven’t been charmed by Mr Evans yet, you can catch the episode on iPlayer now.