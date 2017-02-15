It was a Valentines Day to remember last night as Tom Hardy (and Woodstock the dog) returned to CBeebies Bedtime Stories for another tale to settle kids to sleep. That was the plan, anyway.

As word soon spread the hard man of Taboo would be getting his hooks into Tom McLaughlin's The Cloudspotter, Hardy started trending on Twitter. And not because of the book.

See if you can spot who he was appealing to...

Tom hardy reading a bedtime story fixes everything?? pic.twitter.com/I15RUfz080

— Faye? (@Dracoslouis) February 14, 2017

@CBeebiesHQ Look at that grin at the end...Tom knows who his audience is going to be. ?? pic.twitter.com/dbK7FYesyx

— Married To A Geek (@MarriedtoaGeek1) February 14, 2017

Still not sure who the show was catering for?

Ok watched #cbeebies bedtime story with my 5yr old, she said "mummy do you like that man on tv, I was "oh yes baby I do" lol ? #TomHardy Cxx

— Claire shepherd (@Claireshep13) February 14, 2017

It definitely wasn't Taboo audiences...

Just what kind of person could Tom Hardy make so happy?

Guess we'll never know...

You can watch Tom Hardy’s CBeebies Bedtime Story on the iPlayer.

