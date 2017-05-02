“Now as we head through the summer months it’s looking likely to be drier and warmer than average, and as we head into September things will be blooming.

“But it won’t just be my dress, because I’m very pleased to let everyone know that come the end of October, I’ll be having my own little ray of sunshine. I’m having a baby!”

This was news to almost everyone watching – she went on to reveal that most of her family would be finding out about her baby live on TV.

After applauding the news, Susanna Reid admitted: “I’ve got a little tear in my eye…love a baby.” Morgan being Morgan replied: “Not too late to have a few more” and joked to Tobin that “Piers is a great name, you know”.

And although this news probably means more of Morgan's jokes in coming months, everyone is extremely excited to see the newest member of the GMB team in September...