Golden Globes: Benedict Cumberbatch literally jumps out of his seat to present with Jennifer Aniston
Audience members were given a chance to get up on stage with the former Friends star and guess who was first to stick up his hand?
When Golden Globes hosts Tina Fey and Amy Poehler offered Hollywood's A-list the chance to present an award with Jennifer Aniston, there was one hand raised higher than the rest. Who was it? Benedict Cumberbatch, of course, who all but leapt out of his seat to join the Friends star on stage.
Handing out the first award of the evening for best supporting actor, the pair enjoyed some awkward banter on stage. "You're amazing. Wow, I feel like I've won a competition," joked the Imitation Game actor.
"I didn't know there was one, I was supposed to do this by myself, but anyway..." fired back Aniston, although, with both actors already down to present an award, their pairing seems a rather convenient coincidence.
The prize eventually went to Whiplash actor JK Simmons who triumphed over Mark Ruffalo (Foxcatcher), Edward Norton (Birdman), Robert Duvall (The Judge) and Ethan Hawke (Boyhood).
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QmeDaLhFnzA
"I have a long list of people to thank but not enough of time to thank them," said Simmons, before going on to acknowledge writer-director Damien Chazelle, "the boy wonder", and "the other boy wonder" Miles Teller – a "young actor of such maturity and brilliance, he inspired me every day to want to scream at him and hit him in the face."