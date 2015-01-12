"I didn't know there was one, I was supposed to do this by myself, but anyway..." fired back Aniston, although, with both actors already down to present an award, their pairing seems a rather convenient coincidence.

The prize eventually went to Whiplash actor JK Simmons who triumphed over Mark Ruffalo (Foxcatcher), Edward Norton (Birdman), Robert Duvall (The Judge) and Ethan Hawke (Boyhood).

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QmeDaLhFnzA

More like this

Advertisement

"I have a long list of people to thank but not enough of time to thank them," said Simmons, before going on to acknowledge writer-director Damien Chazelle, "the boy wonder", and "the other boy wonder" Miles Teller – a "young actor of such maturity and brilliance, he inspired me every day to want to scream at him and hit him in the face."