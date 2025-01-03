There is plenty of anticipation for who will sweep at the awards, with several major contenders receiving nods. So, when can viewers tune in?

Read on for everything you need to know about the Golden Globes 2025 and how you can watch it.

When are the Golden Globe Awards 2025?

The Golden Globes. Matthew Taplinger/CBS via Getty Images

The 82nd Golden Globe Awards take place on Sunday 5th January at 8pm Eastern Time (1am in the UK).

As ever, the ceremony will be filmed live from the Beverley Hilton Hotel and will be broadcast on CBS. The broadcast will also be streamed on Paramount Plus.

Can you watch the Golden Globe Awards 2025 in the UK?

For those in the UK, it's unfortunate news. Yet again, the awards ceremony will not be available to watch live in the UK.

However, for those still keen to watch all the action, clips from the event will become available on the Golden Globes' social media accounts as they happen.

How to watch the Golden Globe Awards 2025 in the US

US viewers who have access to cable can tune into the CBS channel and watch the ceremony live.

However, the ceremony will also be streamed on Paramount Plus. For subscribers with the SHOWTIME tier, they will be able to watch the ceremony live.

The ceremony will become available on demand for other subscribers the following day.

Who is the host of the Golden Globes 2025?

Nikki Glaser. Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

Comedian Nikki Glaser will be hosting this year's Golden Globes.

In preparation for the big day, Glaser has been testing out her Golden Globes material at her stand-up comedy shows across the US.

"I want to keep testing out jokes and I want to keep getting the monologue in the [most] perfect place it can be," Glaser told The Hollywood Reporter.

She continued: "Not every host does that. I'm lucky enough to be a comedian who can go and find these rehearsal spaces in front of a live audience, and I trust my audience members to not leak jokes or tell anyone. And we have enough jokes even if they do, I'll be okay."

Who is nominated at the Golden Globe Awards 2025?

Zoe Saldaña as Rita Moro Castro in Emilia Pérez Netflix

The full list of nominees was confirmed back in December 2024, with Emilia Pérez dominating across the board, with 10 nods.

The musical drama is followed closely behind in the film categories by The Brutalist, Conclave and Anora.

In the world of TV, The Bear has once again dominated, having been nominated in five categories.

Elsewhere, Shōgun and Baby Reindeer have also received a fair few nods.

The Golden Globe Awards 2025 ceremony will take place on Sunday 5th January 2025.

Advertisement

If you're looking for something to watch tonight, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide or visit our Film hub for all the latest news. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.