Golden Globe Awards 2025 nominations: Full list of nominees confirmed
The winners will be announced on 5th January 2025.
It may not yet be the end of the year, but already the 2025 awards season has kicked off, with the nominations unveiled for the 82nd annual Golden Globe Awards.
The 2025 nominations are led by Emilia Pérez in the film categories, with the movie having received 10 nods. Other films in contention to pick up major awards include The Brutalist, Conclave and Anora.
Meanwhile, this year's TV nominations have been dominated by The Bear, which is up for awards in five categories. Other big contenders include Shōgun and Baby Reindeer.
The nominations were announced by Mindy Kaling and Morris Chestnut, while the ceremony will be hosted next year by Nikki Glaser.
The 82nd annual Golden Globes ceremony will air live on CBS and will be available to stream on Paramount Plus on Sunday 5th January, at 5pm PT/8pm ET, which is 1am GMT on Monday 6th January.
Read on for the full list of Golden Globes 2025 nominees.
Golden Globes 2025: Full list of nominations
Best Motion Picture – Drama
- The Brutalist
- A Complete Unknown
- Conclave
- Dune: Part Two
- Nickel Boys
- September 5
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama
- Angelina Jolie - Maria
- Nicole Kidman - Babygirl
- Tilda Swinton - The Room Next Door
- Fernanda Torres - I’m Still Here
- Pamela Anderson - The Last Showgirl
- Kate Winslet - Lee
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama
- Adrien Brody - The Brutalist
- Timothée Chalamet - A Complete Unknown
- Daniel Craig - Queer
- Colman Domingo - Sing Sing
- Ralph Fiennes - Conclave
- Sebastian Stan - The Apprentice
Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
- Anora
- Challengers
- Emilia Pérez
- A Real Pain
- The Substance
- Wicked
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
- Amy Adams - Nightbitch
- Cynthia Erivo - Wicked
- Karla Sofía Gascón - Emilia Pérez
- Mikey Madison - Anora
- Demi Moore - The Substance
- Zendaya - Challengers
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
- Jesse Eisenberg - A Real Pain
- Hugh Grant - Heretic
- Gabrielle LaBelle - Saturday Night
- Jesse Plemons - Kinds of Kindness
- Glen Powell - Hit Man
- Sebastian Stan - A Different Man
Best Motion Picture – Animated
- Flow
- Inside Out 2
- Memoir of a Snail
- Moana 2
- Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl
- The Wild Robot
Best Motion Picture – Non-English Language
- All We Imagine as Light – India
- Emilia Pérez – France
- The Girl With the Needle – Denmark
- I’m Still Here – Brazil
- The Seed of the Sacred Fig – Germany
- Vermiglio – Italy
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role, Motion Picture
- Ariana Grande, Wicked
- Zoe Saldaña, Emilia Pérez
- Felicity Jones, The Brutalist
- Selena Gomez, Emilia Pérez
- Margaret Qualley, The Substance
- Isabella Rossellini, Conclave
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role, Motion Picture
- Denzel Washington - Gladiator II
- Kieran Culkin - A Real Pain
- Guy Pearce - The Brutalist
- Jeremy Strong - The Apprentice
- Yura Borisov - Anora
- Edward Norton - A Complete Unknown
Best Director – Motion Picture
- Jacques Audiard - Emilia Pérez
- Sean Baker - Anora
- Brady Corbet - The Brutalist
- Edward Berger - Conclave
- Coralie Fargeat - The Substance
- Payal Kapadia - All We Imagine as Light
Best Screenplay – Motion Picture
- Anora
- The Brutalist
- Conclave
- Emilia Pérez
- A Real Pain
- The Substance
Best Original Score – Motion Picture
- The Brutalist
- Challengers
- Conclave
- Dune: Part Two
- Emilia Pérez
- The Wild Robot
Best Original Song – Motion Picture
- Beautiful That Way - The Last Showgirl
- Compress/Repress - Challengers
- El Mal - Emilia Pérez
- Forbidden Road - Better Man
- Kiss the Sky - The Wild Robot
- Mi Camino - Emilia Pérez
Cinematic and Box Office Achievement
- Deadpool & Wolverine
- Inside Out 2
- Gladiator 2
- Wicked
- Beetlejuice Beetlejuice
- The Wild Robot
- Twisters
- Alien: Romulus
Best Television Series – Drama
- The Day of the Jackal
- The Diplomat
- Mr and Mrs Smith
- Shōgun
- Slow Horses
- Squid Game
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Drama
- Kathy Bates - Matlock
- Emma D’Arcy - House of the Dragon
- Maya Erskine - Mr and Mrs Smith
- Keira Knightley - Black Doves
- Anna Sawai - Shōgun
- Keri Russell - The Diplomat
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Drama
- Donald Glover - Mr and Mrs Smith
- Jake Gyllenhaal - Presumed Innocent
- Gary Oldman - Slow Horses
- Eddie Redmayne - The Day of the Jackal
- Hiroyuki Sanada - Shōgun
- Billy Bob Thornton - Landman
Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy
- Hacks
- Abbott Elementary
- Only Murders in the Building
- Nobody Wants This
- The Gentlemen
- The Bear
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy
- Kathryn Hahn - Agatha All Along
- Jean Smart - Hacks
- Quinta Brunson - Abbott Elementary
- Selena Gomez - Only Murders in the Building
- Ayo Edebiri - The Bear
- Kristen Bell - Nobody Wants This
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy
- Adam Brody - Nobody Wants This
- Ted Danson - A Man on the Inside
- Steve Martin - Only Murders in the Building
- Jason Segel - Shrinking
- Martin Short - Only Murders in the Building
- Jeremy Allen White - The Bear
Best Supporting Actress, Television
- Jessica Gunning - Baby Reindeer
- Liza Colón-Zayas - The Bear
- Hannah Einbinder - Hacks
- Dakota Fanning - Ripley
- Allison Janney - The Diplomat
- Kali Reis - True Detective: Night Country
Best Supporting Actor, Television
- Tadanobu Asano - Shōgun
- Javier Bardem - Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
- Harrison Ford - Shrinking
- Jack Lowden - Slow Horses
- Diego Luna - La Máquina
- Ebon Moss-Bachrach - The Bear
Best Television Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
- Baby Reindeer
- Disclaimer
- Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
- The Penguin
- Ripley
- True Detective: Night Country
Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or a Motion Picture Made for Television
- Jodie Foster - True Detective: Night Country
- Cate Blanchett - Disclaimer
- Sofía Vergara - Griselda
- Cristin Milioti - The Penguin
- Kate Winslet - The Regime
- Naomi Watts - Feud Capote vs the Swans
Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or a Motion Picture Made for Television
- Colin Farrell - The Penguin
- Richard Gadd - Baby Reindeer
- Kevin Kline - Disclaimer
- Cooper Koch - Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
- Ewan McGregor - A Gentleman in Moscow
- Andrew Scott - Ripley
Best Performance in Stand-Up Comedy or Television
- Jamie Foxx - What Had Happened Was
- Nikki Glaser - Someday You’ll Die
- Seth Meyers - Dad Man Walking
- Adam Sandler - Love You
- Ali Wong - Single Lady
- Ramy Youssef - More Feelings
The Golden Globe Awards 2025 ceremony will take place on Sunday 5th January 2025.
