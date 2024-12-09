Meanwhile, this year's TV nominations have been dominated by The Bear, which is up for awards in five categories. Other big contenders include Shōgun and Baby Reindeer.

The nominations were announced by Mindy Kaling and Morris Chestnut, while the ceremony will be hosted next year by Nikki Glaser.

The 82nd annual Golden Globes ceremony will air live on CBS and will be available to stream on Paramount Plus on Sunday 5th January, at 5pm PT/8pm ET, which is 1am GMT on Monday 6th January.

Read on for the full list of Golden Globes 2025 nominees.

Golden Globes 2025: Full list of nominations

Best Motion Picture – Drama

The Brutalist

A Complete Unknown

Conclave

Dune: Part Two

Nickel Boys

September 5

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama

Angelina Jolie - Maria

Nicole Kidman - Babygirl

Tilda Swinton - The Room Next Door

Fernanda Torres - I’m Still Here

Pamela Anderson - The Last Showgirl

Kate Winslet - Lee

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama

Adrien Brody - The Brutalist

Timothée Chalamet - A Complete Unknown

Daniel Craig - Queer

Colman Domingo - Sing Sing

Ralph Fiennes - Conclave

Sebastian Stan - The Apprentice

Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Anora

Challengers

Emilia Pérez

A Real Pain

The Substance

Wicked

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Amy Adams - Nightbitch

Cynthia Erivo - Wicked

Karla Sofía Gascón - Emilia Pérez

Mikey Madison - Anora

Demi Moore - The Substance

Zendaya - Challengers

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Jesse Eisenberg - A Real Pain

Hugh Grant - Heretic

Gabrielle LaBelle - Saturday Night

Jesse Plemons - Kinds of Kindness

Glen Powell - Hit Man

Sebastian Stan - A Different Man

Best Motion Picture – Animated

Flow

Inside Out 2

Memoir of a Snail

Moana 2

Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl

The Wild Robot

Best Motion Picture – Non-English Language

All We Imagine as Light – India

Emilia Pérez – France

The Girl With the Needle – Denmark

I’m Still Here – Brazil

The Seed of the Sacred Fig – Germany

Vermiglio – Italy

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role, Motion Picture

Ariana Grande, Wicked

Zoe Saldaña, Emilia Pérez

Felicity Jones, The Brutalist

Selena Gomez, Emilia Pérez

Margaret Qualley, The Substance

Isabella Rossellini, Conclave

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role, Motion Picture

Denzel Washington - Gladiator II

Kieran Culkin - A Real Pain

Guy Pearce - The Brutalist

Jeremy Strong - The Apprentice

Yura Borisov - Anora

Edward Norton - A Complete Unknown

Best Director – Motion Picture

Jacques Audiard - Emilia Pérez

Sean Baker - Anora

Brady Corbet - The Brutalist

Edward Berger - Conclave

Coralie Fargeat - The Substance

Payal Kapadia - All We Imagine as Light

Best Screenplay – Motion Picture

Anora

The Brutalist

Conclave

Emilia Pérez

A Real Pain

The Substance

Best Original Score – Motion Picture

The Brutalist

Challengers

Conclave

Dune: Part Two

Emilia Pérez

The Wild Robot

Best Original Song – Motion Picture

Beautiful That Way - The Last Showgirl

Compress/Repress - Challengers

El Mal - Emilia Pérez

Forbidden Road - Better Man

Kiss the Sky - The Wild Robot

Mi Camino - Emilia Pérez

Cinematic and Box Office Achievement

Deadpool & Wolverine

Inside Out 2

Gladiator 2

Wicked

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice

The Wild Robot

Twisters

Alien: Romulus

Best Television Series – Drama

The Day of the Jackal

The Diplomat

Mr and Mrs Smith

Shōgun

Slow Horses

Squid Game

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Drama

Kathy Bates - Matlock

Emma D’Arcy - House of the Dragon

Maya Erskine - Mr and Mrs Smith

Keira Knightley - Black Doves

Anna Sawai - Shōgun

Keri Russell - The Diplomat

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Drama

Donald Glover - Mr and Mrs Smith

Jake Gyllenhaal - Presumed Innocent

Gary Oldman - Slow Horses

Eddie Redmayne - The Day of the Jackal

Hiroyuki Sanada - Shōgun

Billy Bob Thornton - Landman

Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Hacks

Abbott Elementary

Only Murders in the Building

Nobody Wants This

The Gentlemen

The Bear

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Kathryn Hahn - Agatha All Along

Jean Smart - Hacks

Quinta Brunson - Abbott Elementary

Selena Gomez - Only Murders in the Building

Ayo Edebiri - The Bear

Kristen Bell - Nobody Wants This

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Adam Brody - Nobody Wants This

Ted Danson - A Man on the Inside

Steve Martin - Only Murders in the Building

Jason Segel - Shrinking

Martin Short - Only Murders in the Building

Jeremy Allen White - The Bear

Best Supporting Actress, Television

Jessica Gunning - Baby Reindeer

Liza Colón-Zayas - The Bear

Hannah Einbinder - Hacks

Dakota Fanning - Ripley

Allison Janney - The Diplomat

Kali Reis - True Detective: Night Country

Best Supporting Actor, Television

Tadanobu Asano - Shōgun

Javier Bardem - Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story

Harrison Ford - Shrinking

Jack Lowden - Slow Horses

Diego Luna - La Máquina

Ebon Moss-Bachrach - The Bear

Best Television Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Baby Reindeer

Disclaimer

Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story

The Penguin

Ripley

True Detective: Night Country

Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or a Motion Picture Made for Television

Jodie Foster - True Detective: Night Country

Cate Blanchett - Disclaimer

Sofía Vergara - Griselda

Cristin Milioti - The Penguin

Kate Winslet - The Regime

Naomi Watts - Feud Capote vs the Swans

Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or a Motion Picture Made for Television

Colin Farrell - The Penguin

Richard Gadd - Baby Reindeer

Kevin Kline - Disclaimer

Cooper Koch - Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story

Ewan McGregor - A Gentleman in Moscow

Andrew Scott - Ripley

Best Performance in Stand-Up Comedy or Television

Jamie Foxx - What Had Happened Was

Nikki Glaser - Someday You’ll Die

Seth Meyers - Dad Man Walking

Adam Sandler - Love You

Ali Wong - Single Lady

Ramy Youssef - More Feelings

The Golden Globe Awards 2025 ceremony will take place on Sunday 5th January 2025.

