Children up to the age of 13 will be able to air their thoughts on the key moments of 2015, from the cakes on Bake Off to the fate of Cecil the Lion. Think Steph and Dom but with blue smarties instead of champers.

Channel 4's Head of Specialist Factual David Glover has commissioned the one-off special, and says he was convinced to give it a go after remembering his own childhood viewing experiences.

"I first saw Jurassic Park in a cinema with some kids sitting behind me," he said. "There's a scene in which you see some jelly wobble to the thud of an impending dinosaur. The kid behind me just said, 'Jelly!' That makes me think this could work.”

JELLY!