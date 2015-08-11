Gogglebox is getting a kids-only Christmas special
Children from across the country will be airing their views on the nation's telly for a Gogglebox spin-off on Channel 4 this December
We already know kids say the funniest things, so why we haven't got them to say funny things about TV yet is beyond us.
Channel 4 is putting this heinous oversight to rights when they air Gogglebox Kids, a Christmas special spin-off of the Bafta-winning series.
Children up to the age of 13 will be able to air their thoughts on the key moments of 2015, from the cakes on Bake Off to the fate of Cecil the Lion. Think Steph and Dom but with blue smarties instead of champers.
Channel 4's Head of Specialist Factual David Glover has commissioned the one-off special, and says he was convinced to give it a go after remembering his own childhood viewing experiences.
"I first saw Jurassic Park in a cinema with some kids sitting behind me," he said. "There's a scene in which you see some jelly wobble to the thud of an impending dinosaur. The kid behind me just said, 'Jelly!' That makes me think this could work.”
JELLY!