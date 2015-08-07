Steph and Dom to talk modern manners at Radio Times Festival
The Gogglebox duo will join a host of TV favourites including Jon Snow, The One Show's Alex Jones and Peter Capaldi at the four-day event in September
Gogglebox's "posh couple" Steph and Dom Parker are the latest TV personalities to sign up for the Radio Times Festival.
The couple, who run a guesthouse in Kent and last year paid host to Nigel Farage for a one-off programme, will share their very particular opinions on modern manners on Saturday 26th September.
In what's sure to be a frank and irreverent evening, Steph and Dom will discuss everything from cocktail-making and correct pronunciation to dress codes and throwing the perfect dinner party. They'll be nominating their top five faux pas for the Radio Times Vault of Shame.
The talk coincides with the release of their first book, Steph & Dom's Guide to Life.
Sir David Attenborough, Jon Snow, Alex Jones, Peter Capaldi, Melvyn Bragg, Simon Schama and David Walliams will also be among the raft of TV favourites appearing at the four-day event at The Green at Hampton Court Palace, from Thursday 24th to Sunday 27th September.
