In what's sure to be a frank and irreverent evening, Steph and Dom will discuss everything from cocktail-making and correct pronunciation to dress codes and throwing the perfect dinner party. They'll be nominating their top five faux pas for the Radio Times Vault of Shame.

The talk coincides with the release of their first book, Steph & Dom's Guide to Life.

Sir David Attenborough, Jon Snow, Alex Jones, Peter Capaldi, Melvyn Bragg, Simon Schama and David Walliams will also be among the raft of TV favourites appearing at the four-day event at The Green at Hampton Court Palace, from Thursday 24th to Sunday 27th September.

Steph and Dom will be at Radio Times Festival on Saturday 26th September. You can buy tickets here.