“Who is sober enough to sing these lyrics along with me?” he asked before spotting Alex on someone's shoulders and ushering him onto the stage.

The pair kicked off a Thiago Silva chant before Alex rapped along to every word, with Dave telling him: “Wait there for me on the side of the stage. I’m gonna nick you.”

The performance left festival-goers stunned as many begged for the duet to be uploaded online.

*Warning strong language*

Silva was clearly bowled over by the performance and tweeted: “Thanks Alex! @PSG_inside @Santandave1 @ajtracey.”

He later wrote in his native Portuguese: “Help me find Alex!”

Dave, full name David Omoregie, joked he can now retire after being acknowledged by the Brazilian footballer. “Thiago Silva has recognised Thiago Silva and now I have decided to retire,” he said. “My work here is done.”

Dave performed on the Other Stage on the final day of this year's Festival which saw Stormzy make history to become the first black British solo artist to headline the Pyramid Stage. He was joined by Dave as well as Chris Martin during his set which saw him perform Vossi Bop, new song Crown and Big For Your Boots among others. This year's headliners also included The Killers and The Cure, while Kylie Minogue came close to tears as she performed during the Sunday afternoon legend's slot.