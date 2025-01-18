Gladiators contender powers through episode after painful injury
Scott powered through two more games.
Gladiators returned in truly epic fashion tonight, with four brave members of the British public taking on the super humans of the BBC One show.
Hosted by Bradley and Barney Walsh, it was time for contenders Nathan and Scott to take on The Wall against Legend and Viper. In a race up the wall, Viper pulled down Scott as the audience cheered, but he was immediately checked on by the medics.
"He's hurt himself there, that's a dislocation it looks like," said Bradley as Scott spoke with the medical team.
As Scott returned to the arena, he explained: "I just hit my finger when I got to the top, so it sort of snapped, so I had to put it back in."
But he didn't let that stop him! After speaking with the hosts, Scott revealed he was happy to continue with the games after popping his fingers back into place.
He was met with cheers and applause from the audience as Barney said: "What a hero, what a trooper!"
However, after four events, Scott was miles behind Nathan with 8 points, and Nathan with 21. From there, the pair took on another game, the most dreaded, of all... The Eliminator.
Scott came in second place in the final game, with Nathan completing the game in good time, which saw Scott's time in the game come to an end.
"Scott, that was tricky for you, right? Busted lip, dislocated finger but you got there in the end, you've got to be proud of yourself," Barney said.
Scott replied: "I've loved every second of being here, it's been a fantastic experience to be a part of. Absolutely amazing crowd, thank you so much."
Gladiators continues on Saturday 25th January at 5:50pm on BBC One and iPlayer.
