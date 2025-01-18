With brand new games and the return of classics, Apollo and his fellow Gladiators will be hoping to make it far in season 2, ensuring no contender can push past them.

So, as the games begin, read on for everything you need to know about Gladiators star Apollo.

Who is Apollo?

Apollo. BBC / James Stack / © Hungry Bear Media Ltd

Age: 33

From: County Durham

Height: 6ft 6

Arm length: 73cm

Fact: Apollo can jump 2.8m from standing – that's longer than a ping pong table!

Instagram: @alexander_thegrayt

Alexander ‘Apollo’ Gray is a former rugby union and American football player who, over the course of his career, has played for the England Sevens, Newcastle Falcons and played tight end for the Atlanta Falcons in the NFL.

Alex was the first British rugby player to pursue a career in American football, and was initially signed as a practice squad player after joining the NFL Combine and taking part in tryouts in Florida through the NFL’s International Player Pathway Program.

In 2020, Alex returned to rugby union and signed with Bath Rugby. Four years later, he became a Gladiator!

Likened to "Superman but with a sense of humour", Apollo is "big and fast, like a rocket, and hotter than the sun", and his favourite hobby is "destroying contenders".

Alex has been a longtime fan of Gladiators, too, as he explained: "I was absolutely mad for Gladiators as a kid. My mum says all plans were cancelled for the Saturdays that Gladiators was on TV, as there would be absolute hell to pay if me and my brothers couldn’t watch it."

