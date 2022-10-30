This summer, the Gladiators reboot was confirmed for 2023 at the BBC . Now, original Gladiators star Mark 'Rhino' Smith has expressed his interest in the revived series.

"Gladiators is back and a whole new generation of viewers can now look forward to watching a Saturday night spectacle like no other," she said. "Will the contenders have the will and the skill to succeed against our mighty new Gladiators? You’ll have to tune in to find out!"

Speaking exclusively to RadioTimes.com, Mark, who appeared on the sports entertainment show as Rhino from 1995 to 1999, revealed that he'd love to be a part of the new show and has even been in talks with production company MGM.

Asked if he'd like to get involved, Smith said: "Yeah, would I like to be? I think so. In what capacity? I have no idea. I'm not bad for being in my 50s, but could I hang with 20 year olds? I don't think so."

He continued: "I met with MGM. It was with one of the head producers who is actually doing the show and they'd gone to the BBC and they're working together. Am I going to work on it? I'm not sure if I've got the time to, but I'm still very active, I still look after myself and do a multitude of different sports."

Since appearing on the show, Mark has turned to acting, most recently appearing in The Harder They Fall alongside Idris Elba, and as Doom in The Enforcer, starring Antonio Banderas and Kate Bosworth.

"In this film [The Enforcer] Kate Bosworth is my boss and me and Antonio get into it - and it was so good to see him. We had many chats off screen and just talked about life really, family, kids, health and he's very active," he added.

Gladiators will air on BBC One in 2023.

