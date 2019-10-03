But what could your Corrie wedding entail? Well, Studio One is also the home of the Platt’s and Duckworth’s houses – as well as the old knicker factory. Who said romance was dead?

Highclere Castle, Berkshire – Downton Abbey

It's true. You too can sweep down that oak staircase like Lady Mary before marrying in front of 100 of your nearest and dearest. You can even prepare for your vows in one of the castle bedrooms, enjoy drinks and canapes on the castle lawns and dine in The Library afterwards. Delightful. And you don't even have to have your own title.

Hall Place, Berkshire – Downton Abbey

If you're looking for something a little smaller, don't abandon your Downton dreams just yet. This grand house in Beaconsfield, Berkshire is used for the interior shots of Isobel Crawley's elegant abode in the hit period drama. Though not used in the show, the exterior of Hall Place is just as impressive – and would make a truly aristocratic backdrop for your wedding photos.

Orangery at Goldney Hall, Bristol – Sherlock

Calling all Sherlock fans! Fancy getting married in the very same place Watson wed Mary Morstan in series three? Of course you do. The Orangery used by the hit BBC detective drama is actually part of the University of Bristol – and you can say your vows and hold an elegant reception here. Just make sure you know whether or not your future spouse used to be an assassin. And, erm, avoid any attempted murders during the best man's speech.

Duncombe Park, Yorkshire – Parade's End

From Sherlock to Parade's End, and another TV set where you can plan your big day. Benedict Cumberbatch presided over Duncombe Park, aka Christopher Tietjens' Groby Hall, in the 2012 BBC adaptation of Ford Madox Ford's novel. Now you can follow in his footsteps and host your wedding within its historic walls. Think arrivals by horse-drawn carriage, vows in the State Rooms and drinks and croquet in the Green Garden.

Brocket Hall, Hertfordshire – Pride and Prejudice (1995)

Now this is a wedding venue for true romantics. It's only the setting of Jane Austen's Netherfield Ball, the soiree where Elizabeth Bennett and Mr Darcy's romance began. You can wed your own Darcy in the imposing stately home before enjoying the venue's acres of private parkland and partying Regency-style in their grand ballroom. Wet shirts optional.

Valentines Mansion, Essex – The Great British Bake Off

You'd need one impressive wedding cake to get married here, the filming location for the first two series of The Great British Bake Off. You could even set up your own Bake Off style tent, sorry, marquee in the gardens. Sadly Mary Berry and Paul Hollywood are no longer in residence, but Valentines Mansion can provide you with everything to make sure your wedding day goes off without a soggy bottom in sight.

Chavenage House, Gloucestershire – New Worlds (and others)

If you're a fan of period drama, this Elizabethan manor is sure to please. The Cotswold stone home has welcomed Poirot, Cider With Rosie, Lark Rise to Candleford, Tess of the D'Urbervilles and Channel 4 historical drama New Worlds. Poldark is currently filming there. But the house has scope for your big day too.

Biddick Hall, County Durham – The Paradise

BBC1's sumptuous shopping drama might not be returning for a third run, but that doesn't mean you have to say goodbye entirely. Channel resident aristocrat Katherine Glendenning and tie the knot at Biddick Hall, where much of the period drama was filmed. Every room of the grand hall is licensed for weddings, as is the entrance, making it an ideal place for an outdoor wedding ceremony. Now all you need is Denise on the case to find your perfect dress.

