But the GC is happy that her outbursts with Gardiner may have given the 2020 line-up more confidence to stand up for themselves.

“Yeah, right and all,” she told RadioTimes.com and other journalists at the Dancing on Ice press launch. “To come out and skate, it’s terrifying. My legs went to jelly. I told [professional partner] Matt Evers before I came out, to punch my leg as I couldn’t feel them! I’ve never all my life experienced nerves like it.

“It was a struggle for me. I wasn’t the quickest but I was the most fun and the most entertaining.”

More like this

However, Collins feels our 2020 cohort far surpasses her brief time on the ice.

“Everyone is so much more advanced then we were last year,” she said. “How amazing for them, because the better you are an ice-skater, the more tricks you can do. It’s going to be easier for them.”

Advertisement

Dancing on Ice’s Christmas launch show airs 22nd December at 7pm on ITV. The new series starts on Sunday 5th January on ITV